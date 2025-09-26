On Time Roofing Completes Historic Roof Replacement At Macedonia Baptist Church In Mount Vernon

MENAFN - GetNews)On Time Roofing proudly announces the successful completion of a full roof replacement at Macedonia Baptist Church, a historic and beloved institution located at 141 South 9th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550.







Founded in 1913, Macedonia Baptist Church has stood as a cornerstone of faith, service, and community empowerment for more than a century. Known for its motto,“Where everybody is Somebody and Christ is All!”, the church has nurtured generations, served as a beacon of hope, and played a vital role in civil rights advocacy and community upliftment in Mount Vernon.

The roof replacement project, recently completed by On Time Roofing, extends far beyond construction. It represents a commitment to protecting a sacred space that holds decades of memories, spiritual milestones, and community programming. With a newly restored roof, the congregation and wider community can continue to gather, worship, and host outreach activities in a safe, dignified, and well-maintained environment.

Working on a property with such deep cultural and historical significance is both an honor and a responsibility and this project was not just about craftsmanship, it was about preserving a place that has been a foundation of spiritual guidance, advocacy, and community life for over 100 years.

As Mount Vernon's trusted roofing contractor, On Time Roofing has built its reputation on reliability, attention to detail, and superior workmanship. The Macedonia Baptist Church project underscores the company's ability to manage complex, large-scale, and mission-critical work-especially for historic or highly visible properties.

The successful completion of this project also reflects the importance of investing in community legacy. By safeguarding the structural integrity of Macedonia Baptist Church , On Time Roofing has helped ensure that the building will continue to serve as a gathering place for worship, education, youth programs, and social support for generations to come.

With this project, On Time Roofing reaffirms its mission of delivering high-quality roofing solutions while supporting the communities it serves.

For more information about On Time Roofing and its services, visit their website .