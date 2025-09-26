Groundbreaking Research Unveiled At MAPS 2025: Dr. Bob Miller Identifies Core Mechanism Of Neuroinflammation In Autism And Validates Precision Nutrition Interventions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - At thein Phoenix, nearly one thousand pediatricians and researchers from around the world gathered under the theme "Genetic Foundations of Pediatric Neurological Disorders." The event spotlighted autism, ADHD, and related neurodevelopmental challenges, emphasizing gene-based research and nutritional strategies.

As a keynote speaker, Dr. Bob Miller , founder of the NutriGenetic Research Institute (NGRI) and the Functional Genomic Analysis (FGA) Platform , presented groundbreaking findings in his address, "The Epigenetic and Genetic Factors Leading to Increased NLRP3, IL-18, IL-1β, Histamine and Glutamate in ASD."







Dr. Bob Miller delivering his keynote presentation at the MAPS 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Unlocking the Core of Neuroinflammation in ASD

Dr. Miller explained that chronic neuroinflammation in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is driven by overactivation of the NLRP3 inflammasome . This mechanism, described as the "triple positive feedback storm," shows how genetic vulnerabilities can combine with environmental toxins such as heavy metals, microplastics, glyphosate, and mold exposure to fuel brain inflammation.

Miller shared new genetic insights: among 36 children tested, 59% carried mutations in the NLRP3 pathway , with 67% showing ELOVL2 mutations affecting fatty acid metabolism. Variants in NQO1, NRF2, and KEAP1 were also highlighted, weakening antioxidant defenses and leaving children more vulnerable to oxidative stress. He noted that 22% carried both NQO1 and KEAP1 variants , underscoring the need for individualized antioxidant support.

Vitamin-related pathways were also emphasized. 72% of participants carried variations in the vitamin D receptor , indicating that supplementation strategies must be personalized rather than one-size-fits-all. Meanwhile, 31% had NF-κB pathway variants , amplifying inflammatory responses.

Miller further addressed environmental toxins, pointing to Ochratoxin , a common mold toxin, as a potent activator of both NLRP3 and NF-κB. He stressed the importance of detoxification enzymes like UGT and GST, whose activity can be impaired by genetic variants.

On energy metabolism, he described how genes such as NQO1, NRF2, KEAP1, and CD38 influence the NAD cycle, warning that poorly regulated supplementation may worsen imbalances. He also unveiled new findings on hydrogen sulfide (H2S) , a signaling molecule tied to mitochondrial function and oxidative stress, suggesting its emerging role in ASD.

The PEARL Study: Clinical Validation of Precision Nutrition

Supporting his hypotheses, Dr. Miller's team collaborated with Purdue University to conduct the PEARL Study (Personalized Nutrition, Education, Assessment, "Real" Food, and Lifestyle Support). The study enrolled 36 individuals with ASD, all carrying key genetic variants.

The personalized protocol combined an organic whole-foods diet, targeted supplementation tailored to genetic needs, and lifestyle education. Outcomes confirmed improvements in detoxification markers, inflammatory profiles, and neurological resilience-validating that precision nutrition can directly address genetic vulnerabilities.

AI-Powered Genomics Meets Personalized Health

Dr. Miller introduced the FGA AI System , capable of analyzing over 260,000 genomic markers to produce personalized reports and nutrient protocols. Integrated with a dedicated North American manufacturing facility, it enables true "one person, one formula" solutions.

"This platform represents the future of medicine," Dr. Miller said. "By aligning genes, environment, and nutrition, we can transform how complex conditions like autism are addressed."

A Ten-Step Strategy and Future Outlook

In closing, Dr. Miller proposed a ten-step intervention strategy covering antioxidant support, inflammation control, fatty acid and nucleic acid balance, NAD cycle optimization, and toxin clearance. He emphasized that genetic testing is not only a research tool but also the foundation for future individualized clinical care.

The presentation was met with strong praise from attendees, who described it as both scientifically rigorous and clinically actionable. Miller's phrase - "Your best friend, unless it becomes your worst enemy" - became one of the most cited remarks of the conference, highlighting the dual role of immune pathways in health and disease.







From left to right - Penny Wu, President of the Canadian National Precision Nutrition Association; Dr. Bob Miller, Founder of the NutriGenetic Research Institute (NGRI); and Yvonne Lucchese, General Manager of the FGA Platform, at the MAPS Fall 2025 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Dr. Bob Miller and the FGA Platform

Dr. Bob Miller is a pioneer in functional genomics and precision nutrition with more than 30 years of research experience. As founder of the NutriGenetic Research Institute (NGRI) and developer of the Functional Genomic Analysis (FGA) Platform , Dr. Miller has advanced the understanding of gene-environment interactions in chronic disease. His work has been validated through clinical studies such as the PEARL Study and continues to shape the future of personalized healthcare worldwide.

