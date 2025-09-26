Storm Miami Calls For Stronger Representation Of Nonprofits In Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Storm Miami CompanyFounder urges action to support NGOs through authentic communication and personal engagement

Miami, FL - September 26, 2025 - Storm Miami Company, a purpose-driven communications and fundraising agency, is raising awareness about the urgent need for stronger representation of nonprofits and their causes in everyday communities.

Launched two years ago by a psychology graduate with experience fundraising across the U.S. and Australia, Storm Miami was founded on one belief: that the right communicators can transform the way people connect with causes.

“Fundraising isn't just about dollars,” said the founder of Storm Miami Company.“It's about people. I've seen how a single story about a child in need can inspire someone more than any statistic. That human connection is what changes everything.”

Why Representation Matters

According to Give, 70% of donors say trust is the most important factor in their decision to give. Yet many NGOs struggle with underrepresentation or misrepresentation, leaving vital causes overlooked.

“Too often, I've met people who told me they stopped donating because they didn't trust where the money was going,” the founder explained.“Once we showed them clear proof of impact, the trust came back. That transparency makes the difference.”

Storm Miami has also highlighted how emotional connection drives generosity. Research by the University of Oregon shows the brain's empathy centers activate more strongly when people donate than when they spend on themselves.

“We once shared how local businesses supported a clean water project,” recalled one team member.“When people heard their neighbors were already involved, more started giving. Social proof is powerful.”

A Force for Change in NGO Communication

Storm Miami's approach is centered on training communicators to inspire, not pressure. By focusing on storytelling, empathy, and accountability, the agency has helped nonprofits outperform competitors and connect with donors across Florida and beyond.

“Our goal has never been to just ask for money,” said the founder.“We want every interaction to leave someone uplifted and inspired to act - even if it's not with us. That's how movements grow.”

What People Can Do

Storm Miami emphasizes that supporting nonprofits isn't limited to donating. Anyone can make a difference by:



Sharing stories: Talk to friends, family, and coworkers about causes you care about.

Volunteering time: Many NGOs need hands-on help as much as funding.

Building trust: Ask organizations for proof of impact and share that proof with others. Starting small: Even a single act of generosity, whether time or money, helps build momentum.

“We don't just sell a service - we sell a feeling,” the founder added.“And anyone can create that feeling in their own community. It could be through volunteering, raising awareness, or simply telling a story that matters.”

Call to Action

Storm Miami Company invites individuals to think about how they can uplift causes in their own lives. Whether it's starting conversations, volunteering, or advocating for better representation, every small step matters.

“Change doesn't happen all at once,” the founder said.“It happens in the moments when people choose to care, to act, and to share. That's something we all have the power to do.”

