Chromebooks R Us Expands Refurbished Chromebook Distribution To Schools, Businesses, And Families

Affordable Chromebooks for Everyone-Starting at $49.99!

Affordable Chromebooks for Everyone-Starting at $49.99!

Empowering schools, businesses, and families with affordable, refurbished Chromebooks and hands-on, personalized service.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chromebooks R Us , a technology solutions provider and Google partner, has announced the expansion of its digital inclusion efforts, making refurbished Chromebooks available to schools, businesses, and families across the United States. This initiative aims to address the ongoing digital divide by increasing access to affordable and reliable technology.Founded by Sam McCowan during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chromebooks R Us was established to help meet the urgent need for students to access at-home learning tools. The company's approach involves acquiring previously leased Chromebooks from major organizations, refurbishing the devices, and making them available at accessible price points. This process not only extends the life cycle of technology products but also reduces electronic waste.“Our goal is to support digital inclusion by connecting communities to essential technology,” said Sam McCowan, Founder of Chromebooks R Us.“By refurbishing and reintroducing these devices, we help schools, businesses, and families stay connected and productive.”Chromebooks R Us is recognized as a Google partner and works with school districts and organizations nationwide. The company implements a give-back program, returning a portion of proceeds from each sale to participating school districts and companies. This initiative encourages sustainable IT asset management and provides financial benefits to educational and corporate partners.The company distinguishes itself through a personalized service approach, often described as“mom and pop” style support, which allows for tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each customer. This commitment to flexibility and responsiveness has contributed to the company's growth and positive reception among educational and business communities.Refurbished Chromebooks are available starting at $49.99, including shipping. This pricing structure is intended to ensure that cost is not a barrier to digital access for students, employees, or families.Chromebooks R Us also supports sustainability by reducing e-waste through its refurbishment process. Devices that might otherwise be discarded are given a second life, helping organizations manage their IT assets more responsibly.For additional information about Chromebooks R Us and its digital inclusion initiatives, visit chromebooksrus.

The Chromebooks R Us Team

Chromebooks R Us

877-712-4766

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.