Oculis Publishes Notification Of Transactions By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


2025-09-26 04:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to trades entered into by a PDMR of the Company pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1(c)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

