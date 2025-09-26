Journalists In Peshawar Summoned By Cybercrime Agency Over Alleged Online Defamation Of Commissioner

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Peshawar has issued summons to five digital media journalists for allegedly spreading false and defamatory material against Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud on social media.

According to the notices issued on September 24, the complaint was filed by the commissioner's office, stating that an organized campaign on social media accused him of mismanagement and corruption, allegations termed“baseless and misleading.”

The NCCIA maintained that the material amounted to character assassination and an attempt to undermine public trust, constituting an offense under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The notices stated that journalists Sajid Takkar, Salman Yousafzai, Aqeel Yousafzai, Zahir Shah Shirazi, and Anam Malik must appear before the NCCIA office in Peshawar on September 30 to present their stance. Failure to appear could lead to unilateral action, including confiscation of property or suspension of social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists (KhUJ) condemned the notices, calling them a curb on freedom of expression. KhUJ President Kashif-ud-Din Syed told TNN,“These notices don't even specify which law the journalists have broken. They are nothing but tools of pressure and blackmail to silence criticism and questioning.”

He added that this was not the first instance, recalling that earlier journalists in the province also received similar notices over critical content on social media. On August 13, investigative journalist Irfan Khan was also served a notice over a tweet.

PECA 2016 was introduced to curb online crimes, but amendments made on January 28, 2025, included penalties of up to three years in prison or a fine of Rs 2 million for spreading“fake news” online.

Journalistic and human rights organizations have rejected the amendments, arguing the law has become a“weapon to suppress dissenting voices and critics.” Freedom Network, an organization working for journalists' safety in Pakistan, reported in its annual review that between February and April 2025, eight cases were registered against journalists under PECA, describing the trend as a serious attack on free expression.

Government ministers, however, argue the law plays an“effective role in curbing online fake news.” But KhUJ President Kashif-ud-Din Syed stressed that journalists themselves oppose the spread of misinformation, adding,“What is unacceptable is the use of so-called laws to silence critical voices and restrict free expression. We will challenge these notices in court and demand that NCCIA clarify the exact charges against us.”