Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Turkish Limak Holding Co. Adviser On UNGA Sessions' Sidelines


2025-09-26 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Friday, received Volkan Bozkir, Adviser to the Board of Turkish Limak Holding Company, on sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, held at headquarters of the State of Kuwait Permanent Mission to the UN, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings on behalf of His Highness the Amir to Turkish official.
His Highness the Crown Prince, also conveyed on behalf of His Highness the Amir, wishes to see the company's achievements in Kuwait, to boost job opportunities in the Kuwaiti market.
During the meeting, the two sides also delved into exchanging of views on various investments topics, including the latest development around the world.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Minister of Foreign affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib, and the State of Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
