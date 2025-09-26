Mini Size, Major Glam With Benefit Cosmetics!







It's safe to say minis are major. From TikTok to trend reports, pocket-sized beauty is going viral and we are here for it! At Benefit Cosmetics, we believe good things don't just come in small packages... they come in mini ones. Our favorite icons are perfectly sized to slip into your clutch, carry-on, or even the tiniest micro bag — ready to glam up your every on-the-go moment! Whether you're hopping on a plane, slipping out with a clutch, or just want to curate your go-to mini glam bag, our iconic minis are the ultimate travel companions. Think all-time favorite mascaras, best-selling bronzers, and more heroes — all in a clutch-friendly size !

Every beauty lover needs a pouch packed with minis that do it all — here's your perfect edit.

Brow Dreams

Keep the brows in check with the mini 24HR Brow Setter, a clear brow gel loved for its all-day hold and featherweight feel. Pair it with our best-selling Precisely, My Brow Pencil to define with ultra-fine strokes. Want natural? Want feathered? With these two, you choose your brow look. (Psst... they even come together in a minis set for double the brow power.)







Lash Love

Take your lashes higher with our newest mascara — BADgal BANG! Bounce. Designed for fuller, fluffier lashes, this lash-loving formula is enriched with castor seed oil to nourish and provitamin B5 to condition, so your lashes look glam and feel cared for.







A Pop of Pink

Add a healthy glow with Crystah Blush — the perfect flush of pink in a pocket-perfect size.







Lock It All In <3

No pouch is complete without The POREfessional: Super Setter. Alcohol-free and multitasking, it works before makeup to prep and hydrate, and after makeup to lock in your glam — so your look lasts from AM to PM.







Big beauty in mini sizes — that's the Benefit way. Wherever life takes you, our minis make sure the glam goes with you.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 3173 times

PR Category : Beauty & Cosmetics

Posted on :Friday, September 26, 2025 7:46:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :