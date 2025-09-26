Amid Rugged Terrain And Harsh Weather, BRO Empowers Women In Arunachal Frontier

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 27 (IANS) High in the rugged Himalayas, where temperatures often dip below 20 degree Celsius and altitudes soar beyond 15,000 feet, nine Tibetan refugee women represent resilience, sacrifice, standing shoulder to shoulder with men in the service of the nation.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that employed as part of 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of Project Vartak, these women support nearly 50 dependents through their earnings.

“What began as an opportunity for livelihood has become a journey of dignity and transformation, a proof that empowering even a handful of women uplifts entire families and communities,” the spokesman said.

He said that traditionally, construction and high-altitude manual labour were seen as men's work. Yet these women defy stereotypes, breaking stones, carrying heavy loads, and assisting in road-building across treacherous mountain terrain. They are not only building roads, they are building futures, Lt Col Rawat maintained.

For them, working with 763 BRTF is more than just wages. It brings economic independence, education for their children, access to healthcare, and decision-making power within their households.

“It also fosters solidarity among them as the sisterhood of strength” the Defence PRO stated.

Recognising their contribution, 763 BRTF provides skill training and essential protective gear like jackets, raincoats, boots, and gloves enabling them to work safely in unforgiving conditions. These measures ensure that their hard work is matched by dignity and care.

The official said that every stone they lift and every road they help lay is not only a lifeline for remote border villages but also a strategic asset for nation building.

“Their (women) work reflects the unique bond of shared hardship and shared progress. In this festive season, these nine women truly embody the divine spirit: mothers, workers, breadwinners, and nation-builders,” Lt Col Rawat added.

The BRTF is under the BRO, which has been functioning under the control of the Ministry of Defence. BRO undertakes infrastructure development for several key Ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and many other agencies.

Through these efforts, BRO supports the Nation's security forces with essential connectivity and ensuring uninterrupted logistics support.