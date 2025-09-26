Abu Dhabi: Partial Road Closure On Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street
Abu Dhabi authorities have informed residents of a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street (E10) from Saturday, September 27.
The closure will be of the right lane on E10 and left lane coming from Al Maqta Bridge, Sas Al Nakhl towards Al Shahama from 12am on Friday to 11:45pm on Saturday, according to a post by AD mobility on X.
