Kiddefenwal Brings Latest Fire Solutions To Global Data Center Events

(BUSINESS WIRE )--KiddeFenwal, the global leader in the fire suppression and safety controls industry, is proud to bring its latest, most innovative solutions to numerous prestigious events for data center professionals taking place all across the world. These include:



DCD Connect LATAM (Booth 46), the leading event for the data center industry in Latin America, in Cancún, Mexico, Sep. 30-Oct. 1;

Data Center World Asia (Stand F62), the world's largest data center trade exhibition and conference in the region, happening in Singapore, Oct. 8-Oct. 9; and Data Center World Madrid (Booth 7B56), spotlighting the main advances in technological innovation, sustainability and solutions for data centers, Oct. 29-Oct. 30.

KiddeFenwal will be showcasing clean agent systems that have demonstrated the ability to significantly enhance fire detection and suppression for data centers while mitigating potential for serious damage to extremely expensive and difficult-to-replace AI infrastructure by high-volume large-droplet water systems. This is achieved using chemical clean agents or inert gases, both which leave zero residue on AI components.”

“Clean agent fire suppression systems represent the future for fire protection for data centers, which are seeing elevated risk as their energy loads increase with AI demand,” said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal.“We're proud to offer the most cutting-edge clean agent systems available-solutions that are being championed by a growing number of data center professionals.”

In addition to data center events, KiddeFenwal will be attending a number of conferences for fire industry professionals, including: Intersec Saudi Arabia (Booth 34, Hall 5), the Kingdom's largest platform for security, safety and fire protection innovation, in Riyadh, Sep. 29 -Oct. 1; and Fire Expo LATAM (Booth 38-39), the leading fire protection event in the region, in Medellín, Colombia, Oct. 1-Oct. 2.

