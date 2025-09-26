Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Arrest Campaign In West Bank

2025-09-26 02:01:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Israeli occupation forces launched today a campaign of arrests and raids in the occupied West Bank.

According to Palestinian WAFA news agency, the occupation forces detained 22 Palestinians during a series of raids across Nablus city, the Askar and Balata refugee camps, and the villages of Zawata and Kafr Qallil.

They also detained eight Palestinians during raids across Qalqilya governorate.

Local and Palestinian security sources reported that Israeli military vehicles stormed several neighborhoods in Nablus, as well as Askar refugee camp, and the villages of Beita and Kafr Qallil south of the city, and Zawata to the west.

Two persons suffered injuries after Israeli forces fired stun grenades and toxic gas at their home in the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

