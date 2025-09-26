Ministry Of Labour Specifies Revised Fees For Work Permits, Worker Recruitment, Other Services
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) specifies the revised fees for work permits, work recruitment and attestation of stamps, certificates, and documents.
The update is in line with Labour Decision No. (32) of 2025, published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, September 25.
The changes outline which service fees have increased, which remain unchanged, and which have been reduced.
1. Issuance and renewal of work permits annually for workers in private companies, associations, institutions and individuals.
Previous fee: QAR100
New fee: QAR100
2. Replacement of work permit (lost or damaged) for workers in private companies, associations, institutions and individuals.
Previous fee: QAR50
New fee: QAR100
3. Issuance and renewal of work permits annually for workers recruited to the State by their spouses of relatives.
Previous fee: QAR500
New fee: QAR100
4. Replacement of licence to practise the activity of recruiting workers from abroad (lost or damaged)
Previous fee: QAR1,000
New fee: QAR1,000
5. Replacement of work permit (lost or damaged) for workers recruited to the State by their spouses or relatives.
Previous fee: QAR100
New fee: QAR100
6. Issuance of licence to practise the activity of recruiting workers from abroad.
Previous fee: QAR10,000
New fee: QAR2,000
7. Renewal of licence to practise the activity of recruiting workers from abroad.
Previous fee: QAR2,000
New fee: QAR2,000
8. Attestation of seals of companies and institutions, and of employment contacts, certificates and other documents attested by the Ministry.
Previous fee: QAR20
New fee: QAR20
Companies, associations, private institutions and individuals are exempted from fees in cases where attestation relates to Qatari citizens, children of Qatari women, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
