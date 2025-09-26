RODALE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES ORGANIC STEWARDSHIP AWARDS RECIPIENTS, INCLUDING STONYFIELD FARM CO-FOUNDER GARY HIRSHBERG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader In Regenerative Organic Agriculture Recognizes Organic Leaders Advancing Soil Health And Resilient Food Systems Across The U.S.

KUTZTOWN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodale Institute is proud to honor five visionary leaders in the organic and regenerative agriculture movement, including Gary Hirshberg , co-founder of Stonyfield Farm and founder of Organic Voices, through the 2024-2025 Organic Stewardship Awards. This award honors farmers, scientists and industry leaders whose work is redefining the future of food and farming.

Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Farm and longtime organic advocate, is a recipient of the Industry Award for his decades-long commitment and leadership in the corporate and environmental sectors. As a pioneer in sustainable business, Hirshberg helped turn a small New Hampshire yogurt startup into one of the most recognized organic brands in America and has sat on the boards of many organic and natural brands, including Annie's, Applegate, Honest Tea, Late July, Sweetgreen and more.

“The organic movement stands on the shoulders of visionaries like Gary Hirshberg,” said Jeff Tkach, CEO of Rodale Institute.“These trailblazers forged a path forward when the landscape was far less receptive to the idea of ecological agriculture and corporate responsibility. By honoring Gary with the Organic Stewardship Award, we're not only celebrating the arc of his extraordinary career, but also issuing a call to the next generation to lead boldly and fight for a food system that nourishes all of us.”

Hirshberg was honored during Climate Week with Tkach and other industry leaders. Both Hirshberg and Tkach recently contributed a Fast Company article recognizing that consumers are calling on brands to be more than just sustainable, in a continued push for the agriculture industry to align and adopt regenerative organic practices. Read the full article here .

Established in 2011, the Organic Stewardship Awards spotlights innovators who are driving systematic change and advancing organic solutions to climate impact, food insecurity and environmental issues. Each year, Rodale Institute selects individuals whose dedication to soil health, ecological integrity and community wellbeing has left a mark on the movement toward a regenerative planet.

This year, the award also recognizes the recipients below for their commitment to organic agriculture:



Fred Lee, Sang Lee Farms , recipient of the Lifetime Organic Achievement Award

Liz Carlisle , UC Santa Barbara, recipient of the Regenerative Organic Educator Award

Jessica Breaux, Piney Woods Farm , recipient of the Regenerative Organic Community Leader Award Chuck Benbrook , American agricultural economist, recipient of the Science Award

As organic farming stands at a critical crossroads amid climate challenges, soil degradation and rising demand for clean food, the Organic Stewardship Awards serve a deeper purpose beyond individual recognition. The need for visionary leadership is greater than ever, and these awards encourage others in the sector to help scale solutions that nourish both the people and the planet.

Click here for more information about the Organic Stewardship Awards and the 2024-2025 winners.

ABOUT RODALE INSTITUTE

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute's groundbreaking science and direct farmer support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 78-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to humanity's survival.

