MEDIA ADVISORY: Parents At Lynnwood P.S. Stage Walk-In Protest Over Ignored Concerns
WHAT: Parents and guardians at Lynnwood Heights Jr. P.S. will stage a walk-in protest to demand that the TDSB Supervisor, Rohit Gupta, acknowledge and respond to their repeated appeals.
WHEN: Monday, September 29, 2025 at 8:30am
WHERE: Lynnwood Heights Junior Public School (50 Southlawn Dr, Scarborough, ON M1S 1J1)
WHO: Parents / guardians of Lynnwood Heights, community members and advocates for inclusive education
WHY:
Families say their concerns have been ignored by TDSB Supervisor Rohit Gupta, who has ignored repeated outreach. Parents argue that the issue reflects a broader silencing of voices in Scarborough Agincourt, where many families are non-native English speakers. They are calling for accountability, cultural sensitivity, and an immediate halt to decisions that harm children's education.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jennifer Huang
Toronto & York Region Labour Council
...
416-886-4082
