Anna Covert, Keynote Speaker At 2025 AAF Adwest Conference

AAF AdWest Honolulu, Oct 3-4, 2025

Leadership in Paradise: Collaboration, Education & Impact Will Feature Digital Marketer

- Anna Covert, Digital Marketing Specialist, Entrepreneur, Author, SpeakerHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned digital marketing expert, author, and entrepreneur Anna Covert will deliver a keynote address on Friday, October 3, 2025 at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Western Region AdWest Conference to be held at the Elks Lodge, 616.As the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii , Covert brings over two decades of experience helping organizations navigate and innovate in the fast-changing world of online advertising.At the AdWest Conference, Forbes author and Amazon #1 best-selling digital marketing strategist Anna Covert will reveal“Mastering the Art of Digital Advertising”-her breakthrough framework for dominating digital marketing. With practical insights and proven strategies, Anna will show attendees how to maximize marketing budgets, target the right audiences, and drive real, measurable results-while also protecting clients from ad fraud and wasted spend.Following her presentation, Anna will host an interactive Q&A with the audience. This keynote sets the stage for a deeper dive into The Covert Code methodology in a breakout session immediately following lunch.“Digital fraud is costing businesses billions each year - and most don't even know it's happening,” said Anna Covert.“At AdWest, I'll be revealing what to watch for, and more importantly, how to fight back with knowledge and the right tools.”Drawing on her work with both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses, Covert's mission is clear: to uplift the advertising industry and protect organizations and consumers from deceptive practices across search, display, and programmatic advertising.Covert is the author of the Forbes Books title The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing , which achieved #1 rankings on Amazon in several categories. Her second book The Solar Coaster, The Solar Industry's Ultimate Playbook addresses the rapidly evolving solar industry.Beyond her writing, Covert leads multiple ventures, including Reactium, an open-source web platform supported by contributors from Microsoft, IBM, and Apple. She also hosts The Covert Code Podcast with over 35,000 monthly subscribers and The Solar Coaster Podcast, where she interviews leading voices in business, marketing, and technology.To learn more about Anna Covert's work or to inquire about future speaking engagements, visit annacovert.ABOUT ADWEST AAF WESTERN REGION CONFERENCEThe 2025 American Advertising Federation AdWest Conference, presented by the AAF Western, is an engaging and interactive experience designed to expand marketer's networks, and igniting creativity. The event is hosted by AAF District 13, AAF-Hawai'i, and Ad Hawai'i, and runs from October 2-4, 2025, at The Elks Lodge #616 - Waikiki. Individual tickets are available for various events now at EventBrite.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii's leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology. Her newest book, The Solar Coaster, The Solar Industry's Ultimate Playbook will soon be available wherever books are sold. The podcast is now available on WednesdaysABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Aerial Impacts – Customized direct mail company focused on home services to provide customized variable printed post cards to homeowners showing their home with solar on the roof.Solar Assault – A high-impact direct mail campaign using variable printing and personalized messaging to reach prospects along the sales funnel and drive conversions with custom offers and localized visuals.Reatium – Is a powerful open-source platform built to build software. It gives developers the full-stack tools to rapidly create, scale, and deploy modern web applications-faster, smarter, and without limits.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.The Solar Coaster Book – Ebook release coming soon!###

