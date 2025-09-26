KFSHRC Pioneers Preventative Genomics Through Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Program

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is advancing preventative healthcare through its Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) program, which screens for more than 1,500 genetic disorders.The program enables the selection of healthy embryos before pregnancy, significantly reducing the risk of passing hereditary diseases to future generations. This approach represents a transformative shift in public health, offering families the opportunity to make informed reproductive decisions while mitigating the long-term impact of genetic conditions.By integrating cutting-edge genomic technologies with specialized clinical expertise, KFSHRC is building a new preventative model that prioritizes early intervention over late-stage treatment. The program not only reduces the burden of genetic diseases but also contributes to healthier families and stronger communities.KFSHRC's commitment to pioneering genomic medicine reflects its broader mission to position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global healthcare innovation. Through initiatives like PGD, the hospital continues to shape the future of precision medicine and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives in healthcare excellence.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...

