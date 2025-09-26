Aesthetics Distributions Now Offering CO2 Laser Technology At Exclusive GPO Pricing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aesthetics Distributions expands offerings with CO2 laser tech, giving members access to industry-leading devices at reduced rates.

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetics Distributions today announced the addition of the CO2 laser to its product portfolio, providing group purchasing organization (GPO) members with exclusive access to competitive pricing for one of the most advanced skin resurfacing technologies available.The CO2 laser is widely recognized for its ability to treat a variety of skin concerns, including wrinkles, acne scars, and sun damage, by precisely removing damaged layers of skin and stimulating collagen production. This non-invasive treatment offers significant, long-lasting improvements in skin tone, texture, and firmness with minimal downtime compared to traditional methods."The inclusion of the CO2 laser in our product offerings demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our members with access to high-quality technology at affordable rates," said Dr. Melissa Grant of Pure Radiance Med Spa, a client of Aesthetics Distributions. "By utilizing GPO pricing, we've been able to acquire top-tier devices like the CO2 laser, allowing us to offer state-of-the-art treatments to our patients while maintaining profitability."Exclusive pricing on the CO2 laser is available to Aesthetics Distributions members through the organization's procurement portal. The company's innovative business model enables independent medical spas and dermatology clinics to benefit from pricing tiers typically reserved for larger practices, further supporting their competitiveness in the growing aesthetic market.About Aesthetics DistributionsAesthetics Distributions is a group purchasing organization (GPO) that serves medical spas, dermatology clinics, and wellness practices across the United States. Its mission is to empower practices of all sizes by providing access to exclusive pricing and simplifying procurement processes, ultimately enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.Media ContactSydney Hays & Marisa FallacaraAesthetics Distributions...+1 239-728-123420400 Trailside Dr, Estero, FL 33928

