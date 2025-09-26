Aesthetics Distributions Now Offering CO2 Laser Technology At Exclusive GPO Pricing
The CO2 laser is widely recognized for its ability to treat a variety of skin concerns, including wrinkles, acne scars, and sun damage, by precisely removing damaged layers of skin and stimulating collagen production. This non-invasive treatment offers significant, long-lasting improvements in skin tone, texture, and firmness with minimal downtime compared to traditional methods.
"The inclusion of the CO2 laser in our product offerings demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our members with access to high-quality technology at affordable rates," said Dr. Melissa Grant of Pure Radiance Med Spa, a client of Aesthetics Distributions. "By utilizing GPO pricing, we've been able to acquire top-tier devices like the CO2 laser, allowing us to offer state-of-the-art treatments to our patients while maintaining profitability."
Exclusive pricing on the CO2 laser is available to Aesthetics Distributions members through the organization's procurement portal. The company's innovative business model enables independent medical spas and dermatology clinics to benefit from pricing tiers typically reserved for larger practices, further supporting their competitiveness in the growing aesthetic market.
About Aesthetics Distributions
Aesthetics Distributions is a group purchasing organization (GPO) that serves medical spas, dermatology clinics, and wellness practices across the United States. Its mission is to empower practices of all sizes by providing access to exclusive pricing and simplifying procurement processes, ultimately enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.
Media Contact
Sydney Hays & Marisa Fallacara
Aesthetics Distributions
...
+1 239-728-1234
20400 Trailside Dr, Estero, FL 33928
Jonathan Sigg
Aesthetics Distributions
+1 239-728-1234
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment