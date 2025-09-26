Net Asset Value(S)

NAV Announcement

26 September 2025

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 26 September 2025 was 89.0p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181