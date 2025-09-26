EMRC Receives 1,076 License Applications During Last Month

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- In August, 1,076 license applications were submitted to the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) across a range of industries. Seven applications in the petroleum and petroleum derivatives sector and one in the renewable energy sector were among the eight that were turned down.Data from the commission's website indicates that the applications were dispersed as follows: There are 45 in the electricity and renewable energy industry, 213 in the petroleum and petroleum derivatives sector, 554 in the natural resources sector, and 264 in the nuclear and radiological sector.