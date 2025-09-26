Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Madharaasi OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Film

Madharaasi OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Film


2025-09-26 09:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The crew has officially announced the OTT release date for the movie Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan.

After the huge success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan starred in Madharaasi. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it features Rukmini Vasanth. The action film hit theaters on Sep 5.

Madharaasi is hailed as a comeback for A.R. Murugadoss after his Hindi film Sikandar flopped. This success was a relief and marked his re-entry to Tamil cinema after 6 years.

Despite critical acclaim, Madharaasi underperformed at the box office. It grossed only ₹100 crore, less than half of Sivakarthikeyan's previous film Amaran's ₹350 crore collection.

Madharaasi is now moving to OTT. Sivakarthikeyan announced its release on Amazon Prime Video on October 1 for Ayudha Pooja. It will be available in 5 languages including Tamil.

MENAFN26092025007385015968ID1110115461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search