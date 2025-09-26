Madharaasi OTT Release Date Out: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan's Film

The crew has officially announced the OTT release date for the movie Madharaasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan.

After the huge success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan starred in Madharaasi. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, it features Rukmini Vasanth. The action film hit theaters on Sep 5.

Madharaasi is hailed as a comeback for A.R. Murugadoss after his Hindi film Sikandar flopped. This success was a relief and marked his re-entry to Tamil cinema after 6 years.

Despite critical acclaim, Madharaasi underperformed at the box office. It grossed only ₹100 crore, less than half of Sivakarthikeyan's previous film Amaran's ₹350 crore collection.

Madharaasi is now moving to OTT. Sivakarthikeyan announced its release on Amazon Prime Video on October 1 for Ayudha Pooja. It will be available in 5 languages including Tamil.