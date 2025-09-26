Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MSTR Stock Sees Retail Chatter Double Amid Bitcoin Slide Stock Down 44% From Record Highs

2025-09-26 09:00:39
Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) slipped in pre-market trade on Friday, following a nearly 7% drop in the previous session.

The stock has dropped 44% since its record high in November 2024. Retail chatter on Stocktwits surged more than 130% over the past 24 hours as traders speculated whether the stock would extend its bearish streak amid continued weakness in Bitcoin (BTC).

MSTR's stock edged 0.17% lower in pre-market. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price was down as much as 2%, trading around $109,244 after briefly dipping to $108,900 levels earlier in the session.

