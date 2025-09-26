KP Eyes Swiss Support For Student Exchange, Joint Degrees, And Research Collaboration

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Mina Khan Afridi met Swiss Ambassador George Steiner in Islamabad, where they held detailed discussions on promoting higher education and research.

Afridi highlighted that 65 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's population consists of youth, which presents a historic opportunity for progress and prosperity. He said cooperation would be strengthened in areas including joint degree programs, PhD research, curriculum development, student and faculty exchange programs, and internship opportunities.

The meeting also emphasized joint research in the fields of climate change, energy, agriculture, and health. Ambassador Steiner lauded the KP government's efforts in the education sector and assured Switzerland's readiness to expand cooperation with educational institutions in the province.