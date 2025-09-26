UK Launches Digital Identity System To Combat Illegal Migration, Fraud
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Friday, plans to launch a new digital identity system for residents in the United Kingdom aimed at addressing illegal immigration, identity theft, privacy concerns, and improving access to essential services.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the new digital identity will reduce opportunities for illegal migrants to work, particularly those arriving on small boats, while also streamlining processes for citizens entitled to government services.
Starmer stressed that border security and migration control are reasonable demands from the public, affirming that his government is committed to listening and responding to concerns regarding rising illegal immigration and the impact it has on communities.
He emphasized that digital identity represents a major opportunity for the UK, as it will make illegal employment harder, improve border safety, and allow citizens to verify identity for accessing core services more quickly and reliably.
Starmer noted that the digital identity, stored securely on mobile phones with advanced encryption and authentication, will replace physical documents while remaining mandatory for work verification, ensuring fairness, reducing administrative burdens, and allowing instant reissue if devices are lost. (end)
