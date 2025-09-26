U.S. Employer And Workplace Drug Testing (Pre-, Post-Employment) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
U.S. Employer and Workplace Drug Testing Market Report Segmentation:
- Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021-2033): Pre-employment Drug Screens, Post-employment Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021-2033): Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Services Mode Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021-2033): Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Services Drug Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021-2033): Alcohol, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, Opioids, Amphetamine & Methamphetamine, LSD, Others End-use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2021-2033): IT/Finance, Manufacturing, Transportation, Construction, Retail and Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Other Professional Services
Companies Featured
- First Advantage Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Abbott Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc. Quest Diagnostics Cordant Health Solutions DISA Global Solutions HireRight, LLC OraSure Technologies, Inc. Omega Laboratories Psychemedics Corporation
