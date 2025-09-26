Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Radnet, Inc. To Present At The Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference On September 29, 2025


2025-09-26 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 1:50 p.m. Central Time (11:50 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at and under the“About RadNet'' menu section and“News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
Time: 1:50 p.m. Central Time (11:50 a.m. Pacific Time)
Location: Nashville, TN

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 team members. For more information, visit

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928


