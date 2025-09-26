Milei Returns From U.S. Closer To Trump With Promise Of Unprecedented Financial Rescue
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to White House statements, Argentina's president Javier Milei secured a US$20 billion currency-swap line in New York this week.
He flew to the UN General Assembly seeking backing for his economic agenda. He left with a lifeline that no prior Argentine leader has received. Milei faced a sudden market panic after his party lost the Buenos Aires province election on September 7.
Investors feared a return of populist policies and sold off bonds and pesos. Within three days, the economy risk spread leaped to 1,500 basis points and the peso lost 21 percent of its value.
The Central Bank sold US$1.1 billion to defend the peso amid the sell-off. It lacked reserves to sustain a prolonged defense. Consequently, Milei's hard-line reforms faced collapse without external support.
At the UN, former president Donald Trump praised Milei as“a powerful leader” and promised“total political backing.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent then formalized Trump's pledge by announcing the swap agreement. He also unveiled an unspecified standby credit facility.
Moreover, Bessent said the United States stands ready to buy Argentine bonds on primary and secondary markets. The move aims to stabilize yields and rebuild investor confidence. This intervention marks a historic shift in U.S. policy toward emerging-market crises.
Meanwhile, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the U.S. support as a crucial complement to Argentina 's April IMF loan of US$20 billion. She called the rescue“essential” to preserve reform momentum. Milei thanked both institutions in his UN speech.
Back in Buenos Aires, markets reacted swiftly. The country-risk spread fell from 1,500 to 900 points. Argentine bond prices rose up to 20 percent within a week. Analysts agree the U.S. guarantee removed the immediate specter of default.
However, the lifeline carries risks. Critics warn that reliance on U.S. support may limit Argentina's policy autonomy. They argue that government officials could face pressure to align foreign and domestic policies with U.S. interests.
With legislative elections on October 26, Milei has just enough time to prove that his austerity measures can curb inflation. He must show voters that his agenda can deliver stability without resorting to heavy state intervention. The U.S. package gives him months of runway.
