Aero Energy And Fortune Bay Announce Commencement Of Drilling At The Murmac Uranium Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Aero Energy Ltd (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer drilling has commenced at its Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan near Uranium City. A limited suite of high priority targets has been selected for testing.

Exploration work at Murmac is being funded by Aero and is being operated by Fortune Bay Corp (TSXV: FOR) (FSE: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF), under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023.

Galen McNamara, interim CEO of Aero, commented, "This drilling program at Murmac targets high-potential uranium prospects in a proven uranium district. The selected targets are underpinned by robust geophysical anomalies that suggest significant potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. This approach allows us to test key targets along the Armbruster Conductor, positioning Aero for significant upside from potential uranium discoveries."

Drill Targets

Target selection has been based on airborne electromagnetic and ground gravity survey results, targeting features along buried basement-hosted conductive graphitic units at their intersection with known mineralized cross faults identified during historical and current prospecting activities, including spectrometer surveying and geochemical sampling. Drilling will focus on the northern end of the Armbruster Conductor, which the Company has not yet drill tested. This program has been planned at short notice to benefit from significant cost savings related to the presence of another exploration group in Uranium City carrying out a separate drill program using the same drill contractor. Shared mobilization and operational costs are allowing the Company to cost effectively test three selected high priority targets (Figure 1) in the summer window.



A19: Low amplitude EM high target on a conductor inflection, with an associated diffuse gravity low anomaly. The targeted graphitic horizon underlies a small lake, at the location of an intersection of the Armbruster Conductor with a major conductor-parallel fault.

A18: Low amplitude EM high feature coincident with a high priority gravity low target at a location where the Armbruster Conductor is apparently terminated by a cross-cutting mineralized fault. A9: A broad EM high anomaly on the edge of a conductor termination, with a small down-dip gravity low. This target is aimed a structural confluence of several known mineralized cross-faults with the Armbruster Conductor.







Figure 1 - Summer 2025 Drill Target Locations in relation to previous drilling results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Technical Disclosure

Further details regarding the historical exploration/drilling and exploration results noted in this news release can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) and the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI). Aero has verified several of these occurrences through field prospecting and sampling, however there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the unverified historical results. Historical drill hole locations, captured from georeferenced assessment report maps, are subject to uncertainty (considered accurate to +/-50 meters). The Company considers these unverified historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The historical information referenced derives from SMAD references 74N07-0011, 74N07-0173 and 74N07-0277.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Aero Energy

Aero Energy Ltd, following its successful merger with Kraken Energy Corp, has established a robust portfolio of uranium assets in North America. The company controls a district-scale 250,000-acre land package in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, including its Sun Dog, Strike, and Murmac projects, which collectively host over 50 shallow drill-ready targets across 125 km of target horizon in the emerging Athabasca Basin. These projects are guided by an award-winning technical team with a proven track record, responsible for major discoveries such as Gryphon, Arrow, and Triple-R. Additionally, Aero Energy's portfolio includes Kraken's 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, and the Huber Hills property, spanning 1,044 ha in Nevada and encompassing the historic Race Track open pit mine. This strategic merger combines Aero's extensive Canadian exploration assets with Kraken's high-grade U.S. properties, positioning Aero Energy to unlock significant high-grade, unconformity-style uranium mineralization and capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium. For more information about Aero, please visit aeroenergy.

On behalf of Aero Energy Ltd