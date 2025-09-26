Ukraine Thwarts Russia's Attempted Offensive In Dnipropetrovsk Region Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to journalists by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Dnipropetrovsk region lies in the Novopavlivka sector of the front, where the administrative borders of three regions meet - Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk. The enemy is trying there, using the tactic of 'a thousand cuts,' to advance deeper into the territory. The sole aim is to declare their presence, to plant their flag on some building in a settlement,” Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that the Russians do not have enough forces and resources to conduct a decisive offensive.

“The enemy redeployed marine units from Sumy region to the Novopavlivka sector in an attempt to break through our defenses and push either into Zaporizhzhia or into Dnipropetrovsk region. But through active measures, we thwarted the enemy's offensive attempt in the Novopavlivka sector. Now all of Russia's marine units are stuck in battles in the Dobropillia direction,” the Commander-in-Chief noted.

National Guard troops neutralize Msta-B and Giatsint howitzers behind Russian lines

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day there were 200 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops, 67 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy has also intensified its actions in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka sectors.