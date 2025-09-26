Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACWA Power Bets On Digital And Local Innovations To Boost Wind Farm Efficiency In Azerbaijan

ACWA Power Bets On Digital And Local Innovations To Boost Wind Farm Efficiency In Azerbaijan


2025-09-26 05:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Digital solutions should be introduced and local innovations supported to improve the efficiency of wind energy in Azerbaijan, Director O&M Wind at NOMAC (O&M division of ACWA Power) Rajkumar Gopalsamy said at the event "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, centralized monitoring stations, acting as a 'virtual brain', allow for remote control of turbines, adjusting their operation based on wind speed and direction, thereby maximizing energy production.

"An important element is the use of daily, weekly, and monthly forecasts provided by partner companies. This helps offtakers effectively plan loads and optimize dispatching," he said.

Gopalsamy noted that it is also important for Azerbaijan to develop local production of blades and components and provide logistical support.

"This will create additional opportunities for equipment manufacturers and renewable energy sector participants in the country," he added.

MENAFN26092025000187011040ID1110114741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search