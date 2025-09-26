ACWA Power Bets On Digital And Local Innovations To Boost Wind Farm Efficiency In Azerbaijan
According to him, centralized monitoring stations, acting as a 'virtual brain', allow for remote control of turbines, adjusting their operation based on wind speed and direction, thereby maximizing energy production.
"An important element is the use of daily, weekly, and monthly forecasts provided by partner companies. This helps offtakers effectively plan loads and optimize dispatching," he said.
Gopalsamy noted that it is also important for Azerbaijan to develop local production of blades and components and provide logistical support.
"This will create additional opportunities for equipment manufacturers and renewable energy sector participants in the country," he added.
