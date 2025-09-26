Ladakh Protests: Curfew Remains In Force For Third Day In Leh

Curfew remained in force for third day in Leh town on Friday- KO Photo

Leh – A home ministry team held a series of meetings here to review the overall security situation as curfew remained in force for the third consecutive day in Leh town on Friday, officials said.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

The curfew was clamped in the town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

“The overall security situation remained peaceful across Ladakh restrictions are likely to be relaxed later in the day to allow people to buy essential commodities,” a police official said.

Over 50 persons were detained following the widespread clashes, while strict restrictions under prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major towns, including Kargil.

Police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear were seen patrolling the deserted streets to maintain law and order.

People in many areas complained that they are running short of essential supplies including ration, milk and vegetables.

Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk has ordered closure of all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for two days from Friday. Besides, anganwadi centres will also remain closed, the DM had said.

The officials said a high-level team of officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Leh on Thursday to review the security situation.

They had held a series of meetings with the Lt Governor and civil and police officers besides the representatives of the LAB.

“The meeting decided that a preparatory meeting with the Home Ministry will take place in New Delhi on September 27 or 28, subject to confirmation of date by the MHA. The meeting will be attended by three representatives each from the LAB and KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance) besides Ladakh MP (Mohd Hanifa Jan).

“The preparatory meeting shall be followed by an immediate official meeting of the Home Ministry with a High Powered Committee comprising seven members each from LAB and KDA on four-point agenda,” a joint statement issued by LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay said.

LAB and the KDA have been jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands – statehood, extension of sixth schedule of the constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil and Public Service Commission.