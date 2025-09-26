Will Trump's 100% Tariffs Derail Indian Pharma Stocks? SEBI Analyst Flags Key Levels For Traders
Indian drug imports into the U.S. are set to become more expensive after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff, effective from October.
That move is expected to put pressure on Indian pharmaceutical companies that earn a large share of their revenues from the American market.
Analyst View
SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena stated that the tariffs could spark near-term volatility in several frontline Indian pharmaceutical stocks. She highlighted support and resistance levels to watch:
- Sun Pharma: Support at ₹1,560, resistance at ₹1,645 Dr. Reddy's: Support at ₹1,240, resistance at ₹1,305 Cipla: Support at ₹1,475, resistance at ₹1,535 Lupin: Support at ₹1,900, resistance at ₹1,975 Aurobindo Pharma: Support at ₹1,065, resistance at ₹1,110 Zydus Lifesciences: Support at ₹970, resistance at ₹1,010 Torrent Pharma: Support at ₹3,480, resistance at ₹3,600 Biocon: Support at ₹335, resistance at ₹355 Glenmark: Support at ₹1,955, resistance at ₹2,025
“These tariffs will make branded pharma imports into the U.S. much costlier,” Saxena said, adding that companies with higher U.S. revenue exposure, such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma could see sharp swings.
Asian Pharma Slide
The fallout extended beyond India. In Asia, several major pharmaceutical and biotech companies closed lower after Trump's announcement.
Daiichi Sankyo tumbled 3.34%, Chugai Pharma lost 2.18%, and Sumitomo Pharma slipped 3.03%. Samsung Biologics was down 1.66%, SK Biopharma dropped 2.66%, WuXi Biologics slid 2.95%, Alibaba Health fell 1.84%, and Sino Biopharma eased 1.25%.
