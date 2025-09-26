Azbil To Showcase Tech-Driven Solutions As Gold Sponsor At Data Centre World Asia 2025
|
Event
|
Data Centre World Asia 2025
|
Dates
|
Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025
|
Location
|
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90
|
Registration
|
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
|
Product Showcase
|
Building Automation
Intelligent Building Management System
Chiller Plant Digital Twin
|
Speaking Session
|
Presentation Title:
Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin Innovations
Date: 8 Oct 2025
Time: 12:00 – 12:20 (SG Time)
Venue: Critical Infrastructure Theatre, Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre
For details, please visit the following website.
Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.
