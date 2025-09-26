Xpeng Adds 5 European Countries To Its EV Map - Stock At 1-Month High With Retail Backing

Xpeng will expand into five more European markets, adding Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia to its footprint as the Chinese electric vehicle maker accelerates its global push.

The company's U.S.-listed shares closed Thursday up 4.6% at $22.25, marking their best session and the highest level in a month, before adding another 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Xpeng is teaming up with mobility services provider Hedin Group in Switzerland, where it plans to launch its G6 and G9 SUVs in 2025, as well as the P7+ sedan in the first half of 2026. The two companies are expected to have 8 to 10 outlets open by the end of next year and as many as 30 by 2026, according to a CnEVPost report.

The company will formally enter Austria in October, replicating its dealer model from Germany in cities including Vienna, Salzburg, Graz and Klagenfurt. Xpeng aims to have 10 Austrian outlets by the end of 2025, increasing to 20 by the following year.

Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia will be covered through a joint venture with AutoWallis Group and Salvador Caetano Group. The firms will launch pop-up stores this fall in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb to showcase the G6 and G9.

Xpeng has stated that overseas markets could account for half of its sales over the next decade. In the first eight months of 2025, it delivered 24,702 vehicles abroad, up 137% from a year earlier.

The company is also ramping up local production, with its Indonesian plant set to start delivering the X9 MPV in July and its Austrian facility, in collaboration with Magna, rolling out the first batch of G6 and G9 SUVs earlier this month.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Xpeng was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One user suggested that both Xpeng and Nio could see a strong performance on Friday, while another noted that Xpeng's CEO had previously purchased shares at around $7 before the stock quadrupled, adding that such insider moves are a signal to“always follow the money.”

Xpeng's U.S.-listed stock has risen 88.2% so far in 2025.

