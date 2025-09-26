End Of An Era: Rajnath Singh Hails As Mig-21 Flies With Tejas In Final Formation, Bids Farewell After 63 Years In IAF

Friday, September 26, 2025, marked the end of an era for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The legendary MiG-21 fighter jet, which first joined service in 1963, flew for the last time before being formally decommissioned. The farewell took place in Chandigarh, the same city where the first batch of MiG-21s had been inducted more than six decades ago. MIG-21 aircraft flew in formation with indigenous Tejas Aircraft, giving out the message 'I hand over the glory to the next lineage'.

Rajnath Singh said the MiG-21 is not just an aircraft but also a symbol of the deep ties between India and Russia, as he bid farewell to the jet.

MiG-21s were inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963, and will be decommissioned today after 63 years of service. In the afternoon, six upgraded MiG-21 Bison variants took off, led by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, call sign Badal 3. The jets performed their last formation flight, before landing to receive a water cannon salute. The message was clear: one chapter was closing, and another was opening, with indigenous aircraft like the Tejas stepping forward as the future.

Passing the torch

In one symbolic moment, the MiG-21 flew alongside the homegrown Tejas fighter jet. The formation was meant to deliver the message:“I hand over the glory to the next lineage.”

Among those flying in the farewell formation was Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, India's seventh woman fighter pilot. She flew alongside the Air Chief from Rajasthan's Bikaner, highlighting how the MiG-21 not only protected India's skies but also inspired new generations of aviators.

The backbone of the IAF

The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in April 1963, when 13 aircraft were delivered to India. Over the years, more than 1,200 MiG-21s served in India, making it the most widely used fighter jet in the country's history.

Its impact was so great that by the early 2000s, the IAF was sometimes jokingly called the 'MiG Air Force'. At one point, five MiG variants, the MiG-21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, were all in service together.

A true warhorse

The MiG-21 was a supersonic fighter jet capable of flying at twice the speed of sound (Mach 2). Originally designed by the Soviet Union as a high-altitude interceptor, India quickly adapted the aircraft for multiple roles, including air defence, ground attack, reconnaissance and pilot training.

The jet saw action in four conflicts with Pakistan, in 1965, 1971, 1999 (Kargil), and the 2019 Balakot operation, making it a symbol of India's military strength.

Hero of the 1971 war

The MiG-21's most famous role came during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, when it proved its combat worth. Squadron Leader S.S. Tyagi, who has the highest flying hours on the MiG-21, told ANI that the aircraft carried out rocketry, gunnery, and bombing missions.

“We didn't have many aircraft in 1965. But in 1971, the MiG-21 played a big role. It dropped bombs, destroyed targets in Dhaka, and helped us win. I would give 80 per cent of the credit for our victory in 1971 to the MiG-21,” he said.

Training generations of pilots

For decades, almost every IAF fighter pilot trained on the MiG-21 or one of its upgraded variants. Former Wing Commander Rajiv Battish (Retd.) described it as a“potent” machine and an“enigma for the Western field.” He added that the large crowds at Chandigarh showed how deeply the aircraft was respected.

“MiG-21 has a very long story, and the fact that so many people gathered proves how attached we are to it. It was one of the most flown aircraft types, and a testimony to its importance is that people have come from all over the country and abroad to bid goodbye,” he said.

The 'flying coffin' tag

Despite its achievements, the MiG-21 also earned the grim nickname“flying coffin” in its later years due to a series of crashes. More than 300 accidents were reported over six decades of service, often linked to the aging airframes.

One major incident took place in May 2023, when a MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after a technical snag, killing three villagers on the ground. Following that accident, the IAF grounded the entire fleet for safety checks.

Indo-Russian partnership

Beyond combat and training, the MiG-21 became a symbol of India-Russia defence ties. The aircraft was produced under licence in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and over the years it was fitted with modern avionics and weapon systems.

The ability to upgrade and adapt the MiG-21 for different roles underlined both its versatility and India's skill in keeping older platforms relevant long after their original design life.

Saying goodbye

For the IAF, the farewell was not just about retiring an aircraft but also about remembering its legacy of courage, skill, and resilience. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior military leaders, attended the ceremony in Chandigarh.

Speeches recalled how the MiG-21 had stood guard over India's skies for more than six decades and trained hundreds of pilots. For many veterans, it was both a teacher and a comrade.

With the MiG-21 retired, the IAF is now focusing on newer fighters. Indigenous Tejas jets, French Rafales, and advanced Russian aircraft like the Su-30MKI and Su-37 form the core of the Air Force today.

Squadron Leader Priya Sharma's presence at the farewell highlighted this transition – from the Soviet-era MiG to homegrown fighters designed for the future.

Legacy of the MiG-21

The MiG-21 leaves behind a record of unmatched service:



More than 1,200 jets inducted since 1963.

Four wars fought, including a decisive role in 1971.

Generations of pilots trained. Over 60 years as the Air Force's backbone.

Its story is one of bravery and endurance. While the“flying coffin” label will not be forgotten, the MiG-21 will be remembered above all as India's first supersonic fighter, its longest-serving jet, and a symbol of national defence.