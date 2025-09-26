War Update: 200 Combat Clashes In Past Day As Russian Forces Intensify Attacks In Three Sectors, Storming Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 59 airstrikes and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,396 shelling attacks, including 89 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 4,774 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted areas near Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kherson and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation struck two enemy personnel concentration areas over the past day.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, nine combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched six airstrikes using 17 guided bombs and conducted 198 shelling attacks, nine of which involved rocket artillery.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted three breakthroughs near Vovchansk and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy assaults were repelled near Kupiansk, Radkivka, and toward Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 20 attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy advances toward Dronivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six clashes occurred near Stupochky and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 67 assaults near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Nykonorivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces launched 42 attacks near Ivanivka, Yalta, Myrne, Sichneve, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, three enemy attacks were repelled near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, and Kamianske.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 26, 2025, amount to approximately 1,106,430 personnel, with 940 invaders killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.