Russian Aircraft Drop Over A Dozen Bombs On Kherson In Morning Strike, Damage Reported
“This morning, Russian aircraft carried out a massive attack on Kherson. Over the course of an hour, nearly a dozen and half aerial bombs hit the city. As a result, an administrative building and nine private houses were damaged,” Prokudin stated.
As of now, no information has been received regarding casualties.Read also: Russian forces launch 516 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over past day
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, Russian troops shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district with rocket artillery, injuring an elderly man.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment