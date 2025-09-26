Russian Aircraft Drop Over A Dozen Bombs On Kherson In Morning Strike, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the airstrike via Telegram .

“This morning, Russian aircraft carried out a massive attack on Kherson. Over the course of an hour, nearly a dozen and half aerial bombs hit the city. As a result, an administrative building and nine private houses were damaged,” Prokudin stated.

As of now, no information has been received regarding casualties.

Russian forces launch 516 attacks onregion over past day

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, Russian troops shelled Kherson's Korabelnyi district with rocket artillery, injuring an elderly man.

