Georgia Developing Strategy And Roadmap For Green Hydrogen
He noted that, based on this strategy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has begun developing a roadmap and action plan for the development of green hydrogen in Georgia.
According to him, in 2024, the country approved a National Energy and Climate Plan, which specifically includes the development of a green hydrogen strategy.
The state-owned Georgian Energy Development Fund has been appointed responsible for its development.
"This is a new and complex topic, even for us. We've encountered a shortage of specialists in this field, so we've also invited international experts. For a year, we've been discussing the measures and steps that need to be included in the strategy. We have a draft of it today, but it hasn't yet been officially adopted," Tsereteli added.
