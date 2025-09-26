Georgia Developing Strategy And Roadmap For Green Hydrogen

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia is preparing a green hydrogen development strategy, which will serve as the basis for implementing a roadmap and action plan in this area, Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Omar Tsereteli said today at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that, based on this strategy, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has begun developing a roadmap and action plan for the development of green hydrogen in Georgia.

According to him, in 2024, the country approved a National Energy and Climate Plan, which specifically includes the development of a green hydrogen strategy.

The state-owned Georgian Energy Development Fund has been appointed responsible for its development.

"This is a new and complex topic, even for us. We've encountered a shortage of specialists in this field, so we've also invited international experts. For a year, we've been discussing the measures and steps that need to be included in the strategy. We have a draft of it today, but it hasn't yet been officially adopted," Tsereteli added.