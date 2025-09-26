Bekaert: Publication Transparency Notification
|Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert
|17 558 786
|17 558 786
|33.87%
|NV Bekaert SA
|2 639 879
|1 787 104
|3.45%
|TOTAL
|20 198 665
|19 345 890
|0
|37.32%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: NV Bekaert SA is controlled by Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert. Stichting Administratiekantoor Bekaert is not controlled.
Bekaert's ambition is to be the leading partner for shaping the way we live and move, and to always do this in a way that is safe, smart, and sustainable. As a global market and technology leader in material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies, Bekaert (bekaert) also applies its expertise beyond steel to create new solutions with innovative materials and services for markets including new mobility, sustainable construction, and energy transition. Founded in 1880, with its headquarters in Belgium, Bekaert (Euronext Brussels, BEKB) is a global technology company whose 21 000 employees worldwide together generated € 4.0 billion in consolidated sales in 2024.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.
