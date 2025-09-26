Palestinian President Tells UN: 'We Will Not Leave Our Homeland' Rejects Hamas, Says PA Is Ready To Govern Gaza

MENAFN - Live Mint) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in his speech at the UN General Assembly, reaffirmed the resolve of his people amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Speaking via video after being denied a US visa , Abbas emphasized the Palestinian commitment to their homeland and rights.

Rejecting Hamas and pledging governance

Abbas addressed Palestinians directly, rejecting the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and asserting that the militant group would have no role in governing Gaza after the conflict. He said:“The dawn of freedom will emerge. Hamas will have no role to play in governance. They will have to hand over their weapons to the Palestinian authorities.”

He presented the Palestinian Authority as a viable alternative to Hamas, declaring:“The Palestinian Authority is ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza.”

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis

Abbas described the situation in Gaza as dire, saying Palestinians“have been facing a war of genocide , destruction, starvation and displacement” at the hands of Israel. He accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity and urged the international community to take action:“The time has come for the international community to do right by the Palestinian people, so that they may obtain their legitimate rights and not remain a hostage to the temperament of Israeli politics.”

Call for international recognition and support

The Palestinian leader welcomed recent recognition of statehood by countries including France, the UK, and Canada, but noted that symbolic gestures are insufficient. He urged the remaining nations to follow suit and support Palestinian sovereignty. Abbas said:“The dawn of freedom will emerge, and the flag of Palestine will fly high in our skies as a symbol of dignity, steadfastness and being free from the occupation.”

Two-state vision and challenges

Abbas reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution alongside Israel, noting that it has gained traction internationally but remains distant from the realities on the ground. He highlighted the lack of Israeli cooperation, stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has rejected Palestinian authority in Gaza and is considering annexation in parts of the West Bank.

“There can be no justice if Palestine is not freed,” Abbas said, calling for urgent international intervention to secure Palestinian rights.

Ending on a message of hope and resilience, Abbas told his people:“No matter how long the suffering continues, its results will not break our will to live and survive.”

Casualty toll and ongoing conflict

The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 65,000 killed and more than 167,000 injured in Israel's campaign, with roughly half of the casualties being women and children. The majority of housing has been destroyed, and famine has been declared in northern Gaza. The conflict escalated after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 and taking 251 hostages.

