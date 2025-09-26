OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects THIS Whopping Amount Check

Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' has gotten off to a good start at the box office. If the earnings from the paid previews are also included, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark on its first day

Directed by Sujeeth, this action-crime drama set records in paid previews, beat all 2025 Telugu films in advance bookings, and is now rocking the Box office

According to sacnilk, OG earned about ₹35.25 crore on Thursday. Morning show occupancy was 71.15%, afternoon was 61.73%, and evening was 67%. Night show details are pending.

According to trade reports, OG collected ₹23 crore from paid previews on Wednesday. Including this, the film's opening collection has exceeded ₹58.25 crore.

OG grossed ₹23 crore in paid previews, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in this category. The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' (₹15 crore).

In advance bookings, OG surpassed all 2025 Telugu films. It sold 9.50 lakh tickets on BookMyShow for day one, pushing 'Game Changer' (8.15 lakh tickets) to second place.