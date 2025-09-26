OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects THIS Whopping Amount Check
Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' has gotten off to a good start at the box office. If the earnings from the paid previews are also included, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark on its first day
Directed by Sujeeth, this action-crime drama set records in paid previews, beat all 2025 Telugu films in advance bookings, and is now rocking the Box office
According to sacnilk, OG earned about ₹35.25 crore on Thursday. Morning show occupancy was 71.15%, afternoon was 61.73%, and evening was 67%. Night show details are pending.
According to trade reports, OG collected ₹23 crore from paid previews on Wednesday. Including this, the film's opening collection has exceeded ₹58.25 crore.
OG grossed ₹23 crore in paid previews, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in this category. The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' (₹15 crore).
In advance bookings, OG surpassed all 2025 Telugu films. It sold 9.50 lakh tickets on BookMyShow for day one, pushing 'Game Changer' (8.15 lakh tickets) to second place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment