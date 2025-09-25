Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Poised For A Robust 6.61% CAGR Growth Through 2032: What Are The Market Drivers And Unmet Needs Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast"DelveInsight's comprehensive analysis reveals the global Point of Care Diagnostics market is set to reach significant milestones with a projected 6.61% CAGR from 2025-2032. The market benefits from surging diabetes cases (projected to reach 643 million by 2032), infectious disease prevalence, and breakthrough innovations by leading pharmaceutical companies, including strategic acquisitions and FDA approvals.

Market size projection: As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of Point of Care Diagnostics in the global market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by increasing patient populations suffering from lifestyle disorders and technological innovations.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Drivers: Key market drivers of Point of Care Diagnostics include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising diabetes cases (with 537 million adults globally affected in 2023), growing health awareness, cost-effectiveness compared to lab-based tests, and rapid technological innovations enabling near-patient testing capabilities.

Point of Care Diagnostics Potential Patient Pool: The report provides the total Point of Care Diagnostics potential pool, highlighting significant disease burden with 354 million people living with hepatitis globally, 37.7 million with HIV, and diabetes cases projected to surge to 785 million by 2045.

Key Point of Care Diagnostics companies: Leading Point of Care Diagnostics companies, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BD, Danaher, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Nova Biomedical, Quidel Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc., Trinity Biotech, Fluxergy, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

Point of Care Diagnostics Clinical assets: Some of the key Point of Care Diagnostics developments in the pipeline include innovative platforms like SpinChip's 10-minute immunoassay system, BD Veritor COVID-19 antigen tests, Siemens Healthineers' epoc Blood Analysis System expansions, and next-generation molecular diagnostic platforms.

January 2025: bioMérieux acquired SpinChip Diagnostics for €138 million, strengthening POC immunoassay capabilities with a 10-minute testing platform.



July 2025: BD received FDA 510(k) clearance for BD Veritor COVID-19 antigen test for rapid 15-minute detection.



August 2025: Roche completed LumiraDx POC technology acquisition for up to $350 million, integrating a multi-assay platform.



September 2025: bioMérieux acquisition of SpinChip expected to launch first products in 2026 for myocardial infarction detection.



March 2025: QuidelOrtho announced a molecular diagnostics strategy refocus with intended LEX Diagnostics acquisition. April 2025: Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for Innovance Antithrombin assay as a companion diagnostic.

The Point of Care Diagnostics market represents a rapidly evolving healthcare segment characterized by transformative growth potential and technological innovation. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the convergence of rising disease prevalence, technological advancement, and healthcare system demands for rapid, accurate diagnostic solutions at the patient's bedside.

DelveInsight's comprehensive Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast report indicates the global Point of Care Diagnostics market demonstrates a robust growth trajectory with a 6.61% compound annual growth rate projected through 2032. The market's foundation rests on substantial patient populations, with diabetes alone affecting 537 million adults globally in 2023, infectious diseases, including 354 million people with hepatitis, and 37.7 million individuals living with HIV globally.

This sustainable market growth outlook is further reinforced by demographic trends showing diabetes cases will reach 643 million by 2032 and 785 million by 2045, creating unprecedented demand for continuous monitoring and rapid diagnostic capabilities. The market benefits from cost-effective testing solutions that eliminate laboratory visits while providing reliable results within minutes.

The primary growth catalysts for the increasing patient pool for these indications include increasing lifestyle-related disorders, technological innovations in portable diagnostics, growing health awareness among consumers, and the economic advantages of point-of-care testing over traditional laboratory methods. Healthcare providers increasingly adopt Point of Care solutions to reduce turnaround times, improve patient satisfaction, and enable immediate clinical decision-making.

DelveInsight's geographical analysis shows that North America dominates the global market with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high disposable incomes, and supportive regulatory environments. The region benefits from strong presence of key industry players, advanced product development capabilities, and favorable reimbursement policies. The Asia-Pacific region shows significant growth potential due to expanding healthcare access and rising disease awareness.

The epidemiological landscape spans multiple therapeutic areas including blood glucose monitoring (largest segment), infectious diseases, cardio-metabolic conditions, and pregnancy testing. Blood glucose monitoring commands significant market share due to diabetes prevalence, offering rapid results within five minutes and enabling immediate treatment adjustments. The infectious disease segment benefits from heightened awareness following global health challenges and the need for rapid pathogen identification.

Point of Care Diagnostics Competitive Landscape

Key Point of Care devices manufacturers include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (cobas pulse glucose meter), BD (Veritor systems), Danaher (molecular platforms), Abbott (ID NOW platform), Siemens Healthineers (epoc Blood Analysis System), Nova Biomedical, Quidel Corporation (rapid antigen tests), and emerging innovators like SpinChip Diagnostics with breakthrough immunoassay technology.

Current treatment options encompass comprehensive diagnostic menus covering glucose monitoring, cardiac markers, infectious disease detection, and metabolic panels. Advanced platforms deliver laboratory-quality results in minutes, supporting critical care decisions across emergency departments, intensive care units, and outpatient settings.

BioMérieux's €138 million SpinChip acquisition represents the largest MedTech transaction in Norway, bringing game-changing 10-minute immunoassay technology for myocardial infarction detection.

Furthermore, Roche's LumiraDx acquisition completion for up to $350 million integrates multi-assay platforms capable of immunochemistry and clinical chemistry testing. BD's FDA clearance for the Veritor COVID-19 antigen test enables 15-minute detection in clinical settings. Siemens Healthineers' companion diagnostic approval for the Innovance Antithrombin assay supports hemophilia therapy monitoring.

According to DelveInsight's Competitive Intelligence, strategic partnerships are accelerating innovation, including Roche's continued collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for tuberculosis molecular testing development. Distribution agreements expand market access, while licensing deals facilitate technology transfer across platforms.

The development pipeline features advanced molecular platforms, AI-enhanced diagnostics, smartphone connectivity solutions, and specialized applications for oncology markers. Next-generation systems integrate multiple testing capabilities on single platforms while maintaining rapid turnaround times and laboratory-equivalent accuracy.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Drivers and Barriers

Unmet Medical Needs: Critical gaps exist in rapid cardiac marker detection, antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and multi-parameter panels for emergency medicine. Current systems often lack comprehensive menus or require multiple devices, creating workflow inefficiencies and delayed diagnoses.

Technology Integration: Artificial intelligence enhancement improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces user error, while smartphone connectivity enables remote monitoring and data integration with electronic health records. Cloud-based platforms facilitate real-time result sharing and population health tracking.

Regulatory Environment: Evolving regulatory frameworks support accelerated approval pathways for innovative diagnostics, particularly in infectious disease applications. The FDA's CLIA waiver programs expand POC testing access in non-traditional settings, including pharmacies and home care environments.

Market Barriers: Quality control challenges, accuracy concerns in certain patient populations, and regulatory complexities may limit adoption. Cost considerations for advanced systems and training requirements for healthcare personnel represent additional barriers to widespread implementation.

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Market size analysis for current Point of Care Diagnostics market size (2023) and market forecast for 8 years (2025-2032)

Pandemic Impact Assessment: Analysis of pandemic effects on market dynamics and acceleration of POC adoption across healthcare settings

Strategic Intelligence: Top product developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures over the last 3 years including major transactions like bioMérieux-SpinChip and Roche-LumiraDx deals

Competitive Landscape: Key companies dominating the global Point of Care Diagnostics market with detailed competitive positioning analysis

Growth Opportunities: Various opportunities available for competitors in the Point of Care Diagnostics market space across different geographical regions and application segments

Performance Analytics: Top-performing segments in 2023 and projected performance through 2032 including blood glucose monitoring, infectious diseases, and cardiac markers

Regional Analysis: Leading regions and countries in current market scenarios and future growth opportunities for Point of Care Diagnostics expansion Target Market Identification: Strategic recommendations for market entry, product positioning, and growth acceleration in emerging markets and application areas

