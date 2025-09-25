Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights Into Emerging Therapies, Clinical Developments, And Future Market Opportunities Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Spinal Cord Injury pipeline landscape. It covers the Spinal Cord Injury pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Spinal Cord Injury pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 24 September 2025, Northwestern University announced a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a sequential drug treatment (12 months of romosozumab injections followed by 12 months with alendronate tablets) to treat bone loss in women with chronic SCI and OP.

On 22 September 2025, BioArctic AB conducted a study is a single-dose study in up to 3 sequences in subjects with complete Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury. In each sequence, 6 subjects will be randomized to a surgical procedure where SC0806 will be implanted into the spinal cord and receive specific walking training, and 3 subjects will be randomized to specific walking training only. Interim analyses of safety parameters will be performed. If a positive effect and no major safety concerns have been demonstrated after completion of all sequences, the control subjects will be given the opportunity to receive treatment with SC0806 after completion of their rehabilitation periods.

On 17 September 2025, James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced a study will test the ability of romosozumab administered in FDA-approved therapeutic doses for 12 months to prevent loss of BMD to regions of interest of the lower extremities in persons with subacute SCI; attention will be focused to the knee region (distal femur), but the proximal tibia and hip regions will also be acquired and analyzed. The ability of denosumab to preserve the gains in BMD attained with romosozumab will be determined. The romosozumab + denosumab group will be compared to a group that receives 24 months of denosumab.

DelveInsight's Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Spinal Cord Injury treatment.

The leading Spinal Cord Injury Companies, such as EUSOL Biotech Co., Ltd., Kringle Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, NervGen Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Axonis Therapeutics, NurExone Biologic, and others. Promising Spinal Cord Injury Therapies such as Denosumab, Zoledronic acid, Vibegron, Botulinum toxin A, Pregabalin, GW-1000-02, NVC-422, 0.2%, Vardenafil (Levitra, BAY38-9456,) and others.

The Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Spinal Cord Injury.

Spinal Cord Injury Overview

Spinal cord injury is defined as traumatic damage to the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal. This affects the conduction of sensory and motor signals across the site of the lesion. Spinal cord injury is a debilitating neurological condition with tremendous socioeconomic impact on affected individuals and the health care system. Spinal cord injury are two types: incomplete and complete injury. Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a serious medical condition that causes functional, psychological and socioeconomic disorder. Patients with SCI experience significant impairments in various aspects of their life.

Spinal Cord Injury Emerging Drugs Profile

ES-1601: EUSOL Biotech Co., Ltd.

ES135 is a recombinant human acid fibroblast growth factor (rhFGF1) with 135 amino acids. Its indication for spinal cord injury has been investigated in approximately total 300 patients in phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials, respectively. Currently, it is being tested in an exploratory clinical trial in patients with carpal tunnel syndrome for new indication of peripheral nerve injury. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of its development of spinal cord injury.

MT-3921: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

DB102 (enzastaurin) Based on the results of fundamental research by Professor Yamashita's research team, MT-3921 is a humanized anti-RGMa antibody jointly developed by MTPC and Osaka University since 2005. Current research concluded that RGMa is associated with inhibition of neuronal survival and neuroregeneration, involved in the progression of inflammation, and may play a role in neurological diseases including spinal cord injury, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. The data from the preclinical animal studies conducted by Professor Yamashita's research team and MTPC indicate that treatment with MT-3921 improves locomotor function and promotes neurodegeneration. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for spinal cord injury.

NVG-291: NervGen

NVG-291, is an inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma and has the potential as a therapeutic for diseases where there is nerve damage, either as a result of injury, neurodegenerative disease, or other causes. PTPσ inhibition has been evaluated preclinically in models of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, myocardial ischemia, stroke and other diseases using NVG-291-R. NVG-291-R is a close analog to NVG-291 and works via the same target. In the literature, NVG-291-R is commonly referred to as intracellular signaling peptide, or ISP. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Spinal Cord Injury.

The Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinal Cord Injury with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment.

Spinal Cord Injury Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Spinal Cord Injury Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Spinal Cord Injury market.

Spinal Cord Injury Companies

EUSOL Biotech Co., Ltd., Kringle Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, NervGen Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Axonis Therapeutics, NurExone Biologic and others.

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Spinal Cord Injury Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Spinal Cord Injury Companies- EUSOL Biotech Co., Ltd., Kringle Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, NervGen Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Axonis Therapeutics, NurExone Biologic and others.

Spinal Cord Injury Therapies- Denosumab, Zoledronic acid, Vibegron, Botulinum toxin A, Pregabalin, GW-1000-02, NVC-422, 0.2%, Vardenafil (Levitra, BAY38-9456) and others.

Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummarySpinal Cord Injury: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSpinal Cord Injury – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)ES-1601: EUSOL Biotech Co. LtdDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)MT-3921: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)NVG 291: NervGen PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical/Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsSpinal Cord Injury Key CompaniesSpinal Cord Injury Key ProductsSpinal Cord Injury- Unmet NeedsSpinal Cord Injury- Market Drivers and BarriersSpinal Cord Injury- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSpinal Cord Injury Analyst ViewsAppendix

About Us

