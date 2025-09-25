Cambridge Cookery School Launches An Exciting Bakery Serving Menu From Croissants To Cinnamon Rolls, And Artisan Breads

MENAFN - GetNews)



Cambridge Cookery School opens its doors for people to try their exciting bakery menu, consisting of some of the best items in the town, from croissants to artisan breads, and signature superb union coffee.

Founded back in 2008, Cambridge Cookery School is now run by the co-directors Tine Roche and Liz Young. The team has launched a brand-new menu of bakery serving that has a range of freshly and home-baked items consisting of artisan breads, cakes, superb union coffee, cinnamon rolls, and breakfast. This new menu reflects the core value of the cookery school of not just making food, but crafting dishes for food lovers and enthusiasts.

The idea of opening the Cambridge Cookery School was to offer cookery classes led by the best-in-class chefs and experts for people of every age group. This new launch is just a new addition to welcome people who love tasting dishes but don't like the idea of getting involved in cooking. Since 2015, they have been running their Scandinavian-style café featuring the top-most dishes coming straight out of their cooking classes.

The menu consists of items that are simple, but not basic when it comes to taste, and that is because the best in town chefs prepare these meals by using top-quality ingredients. Every item is baked just right to ensure the fluffiness of the cakes and the balanced number of spices used in the cinnamon rolls, not too much or too little. These items are usually paired with their signature superb Union Coffee that heightens the culinary taste.

With the launch of their fresh menu, Tine Roches said,“When we came up with the idea of opening the Cambridge Cookery School, we didn't only want to teach people the flawless art of making bakery items. We also wanted to open ourselves by treating those who love to eat and are a food enthusiast with no interest in cooking. The café just sits right with our thought and does both the job, teaching the art of cooking and serving them.”

The fresh menu introduced is a new beginning and an addition, and their cookery classes are very much active. During the journey from the cooking classes to the café, has earned admiration and honours and was even named as one of the UK's Best Cookery classes. Students enrolling in these classes will not just learn cooking, but will delve into the flawless art of baking.

The café welcomes guests to indulge in the diverse flavours of baked items, and they even serve breakfast paired with a diverse range of drinks, from their superb Union Coffee to Bloody Mary.