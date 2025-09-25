Fableration Drops Entry Fee And Extends Deadline For World's Richest Short Story Competition

MENAFN - GetNews) In a move that reaffirms its commitment to democratising storytelling, Fableration has announced it is removing the entry fee for its Global Short Story Competition and extending the submission deadline to ensure all writers have time to take part.

The change comes in response to direct feedback from participants, including a writer who reached out privately to explain that the cost of entry“represents a genuine financial constraint for me at this time.”

Fableration's CEO, Simon Harding, says the resulting decision was clear:

“We can't claim to champion fairness in publishing and then price people out. That's not the future we're building.”

“When someone takes the time to explain why a fee is stopping them from entering, and they do it with that much grace and passion, you stop and listen,” added Lisa Wade, Chief Community Officer at Fableration.“We say we're building a fairer future for writers. That means actually removing the obstacles when we see them. Not just for one writer, but for everyone.”

To ensure everyone has the opportunity to enter under the updated terms, the deadline has also been extended. Writers who have already paid the original entry fee will receive a credit of equal value to use on the Fableration platform when it formally launches.

“If Fableration stands for anything,” said Harding,“it's removing barriers so writers can create without constraints.”

The competition has already drawn thousands of early sign-ups and carries a huge first prize. It's open to original stories set in the future, with entries judged by both readers and a global panel of publishing experts.

