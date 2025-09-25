Fableration Drops Entry Fee And Extends Deadline For World's Richest Short Story Competition
The change comes in response to direct feedback from participants, including a writer who reached out privately to explain that the cost of entry“represents a genuine financial constraint for me at this time.”
Fableration's CEO, Simon Harding, says the resulting decision was clear:
“We can't claim to champion fairness in publishing and then price people out. That's not the future we're building.”
“When someone takes the time to explain why a fee is stopping them from entering, and they do it with that much grace and passion, you stop and listen,” added Lisa Wade, Chief Community Officer at Fableration.“We say we're building a fairer future for writers. That means actually removing the obstacles when we see them. Not just for one writer, but for everyone.”
To ensure everyone has the opportunity to enter under the updated terms, the deadline has also been extended. Writers who have already paid the original entry fee will receive a credit of equal value to use on the Fableration platform when it formally launches.
“If Fableration stands for anything,” said Harding,“it's removing barriers so writers can create without constraints.”
The competition has already drawn thousands of early sign-ups and carries a huge first prize. It's open to original stories set in the future, with entries judged by both readers and a global panel of publishing experts.
Full details and updated timelines are available at [ ].
Contact:
Simon Harding
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment