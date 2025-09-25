Security Forces Kill 20 Militants In Widespread Operations Across KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

:Security forces carried out a series of major operations across different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least 20 militants while several others were injured or managed to escape. According to security sources, the largest operation took place in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraba area, where 13 militants were killed following an intelligence-based raid on their hideout.

In Mohmand district, security forces repelled two separate militant attacks in the Lakray area and in Kandahari Aman Ghundai of Safi tehsil. No casualties were reported in these incidents.

Meanwhile, cross-border infiltration attempts were foiled in Bajaur and Khyber districts, where four militants were killed in Bajaur and another in Khyber, with more than one injured.

The militant killed in Khyber was identified as an Afghan national, reinforcing Pakistan's claims that Afghan soil is being used against it and that Afghan citizens are collaborating with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in carrying out attacks. This comes in the wake of a recent report which stated that 70 percent of terror incidents in Pakistan involve Afghan nationals.

In a separate incident, a police constable named Qudoos was martyred in Bannu's Domail Bazaar. In another intelligence-based operation in the Pir Dil Khel area, militants opened indiscriminate fire on police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) teams who had reached the spot on a tip-off about an IED being planted. The exchange of fire lasted several minutes, during which militants managed to flee and take shelter in a nearby village. However, two militants were later killed during a follow-up search and clearance operation. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for identification.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Saleem Abbas Kalachi, said timely action prevented a major terrorist attack. He added that search and snap-checking operations are ongoing to avert further threats.

It may be noted that only a day earlier, terrorists attacked a police party in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station at Karam Garhi Daud Shah, leading to heavy crossfire. A passerby was killed and two militants were injured. Reports suggest that terrorist movements have been repeatedly observed in the Karam Garhi and Daud Shah areas over the past several days.