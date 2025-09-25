Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Verizon To Be The First Carrier To Offer The New AI-Powered Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses


2025-09-25 05:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary AI glasses will be available to Verizon customers, offering a new way to stay connected on the go

[Breaking news] BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced it will be the first wireless carrier to offer the revolutionary new Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, unveiled last week at Meta's annual Connect conference. This partnership will bring the next generation of wearable AI technology to Verizon customers, offering a seamless experience on the glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display represents a breakthrough in AI glasses, featuring a full-color, high-resolution in-lens display that allows users to stay present in their world while accessing a new suite of AI-powered features. Paired with the innovative Meta Neural Band, the glasses offer intuitive control through subtle hand gestures, allowing you to:

  • Stay connected: Privately view messages and make hands-free video calls.
  • Interact with AI: Get answers and step-by-step instructions with visual aids from Meta AI.
  • Break down barriers: Experience real-time language translation and live captions.
  • Navigate with ease: Get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map (in select cities).


The Meta Ray-Ban Display will be available for purchase at select Verizon stores starting this Fall. Customers will be able to book in-person demos to learn more about Meta Ray-Ban Display at that time. This partnership underscores Verizon's commitment to bringing its customers the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation because, we got you. Stay tuned to Verizon for more information.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

Media contact:
George Koroneos


