Verizon To Be The First Carrier To Offer The New AI-Powered Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses
[Breaking news] BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced it will be the first wireless carrier to offer the revolutionary new Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses, unveiled last week at Meta's annual Connect conference. This partnership will bring the next generation of wearable AI technology to Verizon customers, offering a seamless experience on the glasses.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display represents a breakthrough in AI glasses, featuring a full-color, high-resolution in-lens display that allows users to stay present in their world while accessing a new suite of AI-powered features. Paired with the innovative Meta Neural Band, the glasses offer intuitive control through subtle hand gestures, allowing you to:
- Stay connected: Privately view messages and make hands-free video calls. Interact with AI: Get answers and step-by-step instructions with visual aids from Meta AI. Break down barriers: Experience real-time language translation and live captions. Navigate with ease: Get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map (in select cities).
The Meta Ray-Ban Display will be available for purchase at select Verizon stores starting this Fall. Customers will be able to book in-person demos to learn more about Meta Ray-Ban Display at that time. This partnership underscores Verizon's commitment to bringing its customers the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovation because, we got you. Stay tuned to Verizon for more information.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.
Media contact:
George Koroneos ... Social: @GLKcreative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment