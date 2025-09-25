Thurgood Marshall College Fund Awards $16 Million In Grants To Eight Hbcus To Advance Capacity Building And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently announced that eight of its member institutions have been selected to receive $2 million each as part of the Project HBCU Capacity Building: Maximizing HBCU Institutional Performance through Investments in Research, Operations, and Innovation initiative, funded by Lilly Endowment Inc.

The multi-year initiative represents a $25 million investment to strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through strategic enhancements in research, operations and innovation.

The eight selected institutions and their winning proposals are:



Alabama State University - ASU Momentum Initiative-Pathways, Pedagogy, and Progress

Delaware State University - eHBCU Campus Consortium

Fayetteville State University - 30-60-90 Student Success Initiative

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania - Restore the Roar: Rebuilding the Lincoln University Brand and Reputation as a Top-Tier Liberal Arts HBCU

North Carolina Central University - One-Stop Student Success Center

Southern University and A&M College - Building Capacity for Strategic Data Leadership at Southern University and A&M College

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff - The PRIDE RISES (Prioritizing Recruitment to Innovate and Drive Enrollment: Reimagining Institutional Strategy for Enrollment Success) at UAPB Virginia State University - VSU AI-Enabled Digital Transformation Initiative

These grants will empower institutions to launch and expand innovative programs designed to improve student enrollment, retention and graduation rates, strengthen research capacity, modernize operations, and foster cross-campus collaboration.

“Through these investments, we are equipping HBCUs to thrive as engines of economic mobility and academic excellence,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.“This initiative is not just about funding projects-it's about building sustainable capacity so that our institutions can continue to lead, innovate and transform lives for generations to come.”

Dr. Williams added,“When we invest in HBCUs, we invest in the future of our nation. These grants ensure that our campuses have the resources and infrastructure needed to remain competitive, to produce world-class research and to prepare the next generation of leaders who will shape industries and communities across America.”

Project HBCU Capacity Building prioritizes both institutional and student success by:



Expanding research infrastructure and advancing pathways toward Carnegie R1 status

Enhancing operational effectiveness through modernized enrollment, advising, and financial aid systems

Driving innovation in student success programs, career readiness, and workforce development Building collaborative cohorts to share best practices and scale successful models across the HBCU sector

Over the next two years, TMCF and its partners will track improvements in enrollment, retention, graduation rates, research output and institutional sustainability across participating schools, ensuring measurable long-term impact.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit .

