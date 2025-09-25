Capsovision To Participate In The 4Th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision's management team at the conference, please contact your ROTH representative or reach out to the company directly at ... .
About CapsoVision
CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
...
Media Contact
Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer
Être Communications
... | (804) 240-0807
... | (804) 503-9231
