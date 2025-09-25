Ethereum-Based MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $14 Million Raised In Presale Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today confirmed it has raised more than $14 million in presale commitments, attracting 13,500+ investors worldwide. The milestone is now being reflected in crypto news commentary, where the project is gaining visibility as an Ethereum-based entrant in the 2025 cycle.









Presale Snapshot



Capital raised: $14 million+



Participants: 13,500+ global investors



Allocation sold: 75% complete

Confirmed launch price:

The presale's structured rollout gradually reduces available supply while raising token prices, creating momentum for exchange listings.





Ethereum as Market Context

Ethereum remains the foundation for decentralized finance and token launches. Commentary across crypto news outlets is beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE, pointing to its presale results as indicators of early recognition.





Why It's Being Covered



Strong fundraising milestone.



Large investor base.

Mentions in Ethereum-linked commentary.



Conclusion

Ethereum continues to anchor blockchain innovation, and the growing commentary around MAGACOIN FINANCE reflects how early presale traction can create visibility before listings.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website:

Access: /acces

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.

